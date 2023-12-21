Hill (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Hill's placement on IR is presumably retroactive to when he got hurt Saturday. Assuming that's the case, he'll miss Vegas' next two contests but is eligible to return Wednesday versus Anaheim. He has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 outings this year. With Hill and Logan Thompson (upper body) unavailable Thursday, Jiri Patera is starting in the evening's game against Tampa Bay while Isaiah Saville is serving as the backup goaltender.