Hill (undisclosed) will not play Monday in St. Louis, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hill isn't traveling with the team but it sounds like there's a chance he could join them during the upcoming four-game stretch. If not, his next chance to play would be April 2 against the Canucks back in Vegas. The 27-year-old was injured Saturday against Columbus but still earned a win by stopping 12 of 13 shots. Logan Thompson will start Monday against the Blues with Jiri Patera backing up.
