Hill (lower body) will not be available Sunday against the Sharks, per the NHL's media site.
Hill has now missed five consecutive games and there's been little update on his status beyond his day-to-day designation. The 27-year-old is 10-2-2 with a stellar 1.87 GAA and .935 save percentage through 14 appearances. Vegas' next game is Tuesday against the Flames. Jiri Patera will get the starting nod Sunday.
