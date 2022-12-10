Hill allowed a goal on 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Flyers' lone tally came as a direct result of a Hill giveaway, which Scott Laughton buried at 1:47 of the second period. The 26-year-old Hill showed some mental fortitude to overcome his gaffe to turn in his second straight solid start. He's allowed just two goals in those games, and he's now at 7-2-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 10 starts. Hill is playing once for every 2-to-3 games Logan Thompson starts at this point in the season.