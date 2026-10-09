Hill stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Hill gave up three goals in the first 8:37 of the game. The Golden Knights answered back in the second period to tie the game, and Hill was locked in as the game went to overtime. He also turned aside four of five shootout attempts. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 44 shots over his two outings this season, but he's come away with a pair of wins. It's too soon to tell if he'll work primarily as a true backup or in a more even timeshare with Carter Hart, and a lot could depend on both goalies' performance. The Golden Knights are set to host the Kings on Saturday. At the worst, Hill should see a start during a road back-to-back next week with stops in Minnesota on Monday and Nashville on Tuesday.