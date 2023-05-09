Hill stopped all 24 shots he faced in relief of Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Brossoit was injured just past the midway mark of the first period. Hill then stepped in and delivered a fantastic relief performance, which included killing off a couple of Oilers power plays. This was Hill's second straight relief appearance, and he earned the win this time. The Oilers haven't scored on him in 29 shots this series. In the likely event Brossoit can't play in Wednesday's Game 4, it appears Hill would get the nod with Jonathan Quick serving as the backup.