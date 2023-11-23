Hill stopped 31 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Hill has yet to lose consecutive outings this season, and he turned in a strong effort in a playoff-like contest Wednesday. The 27-year-old has four wins in six starts in November, allowing just 11 goals in that span. For the season, he's at 9-2-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .932 save percentage through 12 appearances. The Golden Knights stop back at home for one game Saturday versus the Coyotes before a jaunt through western Canada next week.