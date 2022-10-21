Hill allowed two goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Hill turned in another solid effort, though he didn't have to do much since the Golden Knights scored four times in the first period. The 26-year-old has won both of his starts with his new team, surrendering only four goals on 61 shots overall. Logan Thompson has more upside, but Hill is proving he can fill the backup role admirably and even push for closer to a 50-50 split of the playing time. The Golden Knights' next game is Saturday versus the Avalanche.