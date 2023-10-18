Hill stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Hill remains undefeated through three outings, and he's allowed just four goals on 82 shots. This was the first time he's given up multiple tallies in an outing, but he still found a way to win. With each strong performance, Hill is making a case to take the starter's job, but Logan Thompson also allowed only one goal in his first start this season. The Golden Knights are on the road for the next two games, so the two goalies may split the starts between Thursday's contest in Winnipeg and Saturday's tilt in Chicago.