Hill stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

The Golden Knights piled on in the third period, giving Hill an easy path to his second win in his last three outings. The 26-year-old is set for an increased workload with Logan Thompson (lower body) out week-to-week. Hill is up to 12-5-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 21 contests. He should be a popular waiver-wire add -- check to see if he's available, as he's playing behind a good team that will be battling for playoff positioning the rest of the way.