Hill (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, JR Pothier and Ken Boehlke of SinBin.vegas reports.

Hill has been out of action since Oct. 20, after he was injured early in a 4-1 win over Carolina. Hill could return at any time. He is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 GAA and an .888 save percentage across five appearances this season.