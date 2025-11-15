Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, JR Pothier and Ken Boehlke of SinBin.vegas reports.
Hill has been out of action since Oct. 20, after he was injured early in a 4-1 win over Carolina. Hill could return at any time. He is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 GAA and an .888 save percentage across five appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Considered week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Injured in Monday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Hurricanes•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Pours cold water on Flames•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Available Thursday•