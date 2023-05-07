Hill stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Laurent Brossoit in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

This was Hill's first game action since March 7, as he was out for a month with a lower-body injury. He's been dressing as Brossoit's backup for a large portion of the playoffs, though it's unclear if Hill or Jonathan Quick would be the next man up should Brossoit lose the starting job. Hill went 16-7-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage in a career-high 27 appearances in the regular season.