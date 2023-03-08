Hill stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

The Golden Knights' usually tight defensive structure has wavered in Hill's last two games, as he's faced 92 shots in that span. He was able to overcome the heavy workload March 3 versus the Devils, but the goal support wasn't there for him this time around. Hill dropped to 16-7-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 27 outings. It was still a good performance for the 26-year-old, so it shouldn't knock too many points off his ledger in his competition for playing time with Jonathan Quick. The Golden Knights' road trip continues Thursday against the Lightning.