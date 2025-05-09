Hill stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Hill was done in by a bad second period, in which he allowed three goals in a span of 5:46. The Golden Knights bounced back from that, and Hill had some redemption during overtime when he helped kill off Nicolas Roy's major penalty for cross-checking. Leon Draisaitl still gave the Oilers the win at 15:20 of the extra session. Hill has surrendered nine goals on 65 shots over two games in the second round. Still, it doesn't seem likely that the Golden Knights would turn the crease over to Akira Schmid or Ilya Samsonov, especially given the power of the Oilers' offense. Game 3 is in Edmonton on Saturday.