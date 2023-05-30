Hill stopped all 23 Stars shots in a 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.

After Vegas was limited to four goals over the previous two contests, Hill got plenty of offensive support Monday. As it turned out, he didn't need it. This was his second shutout over the span of just four contests. Hill has a 7-3 record, 2.07 GAA and .937 save percentage in 11 playoff appearances this year. Not bad for a 27 year old who had no NHL postseason experience going into these playoffs and was acquired by Vegas from San Jose over the summer of 2022 for just a 2024 fourth-round pick.