After not playing a full game since Nov. 27 due to injury, Hill (undisclosed) was peppered by the Islanders with 42 shots Tuesday, and he answered the bell. New York could get only two goals past Hill. The first was by Brock Nelson when the Islanders had six skaters on the ice because of a delayed penalty. New York then made it interesting in the third period, firing 16 total shots at Hill and scoring a shorthanded goal courtesy of Jean-Gabriel Pageau to cut the lead to 3-2. Now that Hill's healthy, the Golden Knights might split the goaltending duties between him and Logan Thompson after the latter started in the past eight games. Keep an eye out for who will get the nod when the Golden Knights visit the Rangers on Friday.