Hill stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

The Golden Knights' offense was humming, and Hill never let the Flames get too close after allowing a power-play goal to Jonathan Huberdeau in the first period. This was Hill's first win of the year -- he was injured in Tuesday's contest in Calgary, but Vegas was behind when he left that game. Hill is 1-0-2 with 10 goals allowed on 85 shots, so he still has some work to do to get his numbers on track. A tough test is ahead, as the Golden Knights host the undefeated Hurricanes on Monday.