Hill (undisclosed) took part in Friday's practice, setting the stage for a potential return next week, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill hasn't played since Dec. 17 because of the injury. He has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 contests this season. When Hill is healthy, he's expected to resume his role as the team's No. 1 netminder, bumping Logan Thompson down to the backup position.