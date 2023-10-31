Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The Canadiens poured on pressure late and got an equalizer from Nick Suzuki with 4:18 left in the third period. Suzuki would strike again in the shootout, but that was the only one of four attempts to get by Hill, who skated away with his fifth win in six starts. He's 5-0-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Golden Knights are home for their next two games, though their current goalie rotation suggests Logan Thompson is likely to start Thursday versus the Jets while Hill would get the Avalanche on Saturday.