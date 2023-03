Hill stopped 47 of 50 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Hill staked his claim to the No. 1 job just a day after Jonathan Quick was brought in as goaltending insurance. The 47 saves were the most Hill has made in a game this season. He's won five of his last six outings with 14 goals allowed over that span. For the season, the 26-year-old netminder is 16-6-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Golden Knights' next game is Sunday versus the Canadiens.