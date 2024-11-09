Hill will start on the road versus the Kraken on Friday.
Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) isn't on the Golden Knights' road trip, so it's no surprise Hill will be between the pipes. Hill has won his last four starts, allowing just nine goals on 103 shots in that span. The Kraken have had trouble scoring consistently in recent weeks, so this is a favorable matchup for the 28-year-old netminder.
