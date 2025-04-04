Hill stopped 16 of 19 shots in two periods of Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Hill was replaced for the final frame, with Akira Schmid checking in to get some action in a low-pressure situation. This was Hill's second loss in a row to open April after he won his last five outings in March. The 28-year-old dipped to 29-13-5 with a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 47 contests after this poor showing. Hill will likely start one of the next two games, as the Golden Knights visit the Flames on Saturday and the Canucks on Sunday.