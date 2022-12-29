Hill allowed two goals on five shots before he was replaced by Logan Thompson in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Hill allowed a pair of goals to Adam Henrique in the first period before he was pulled in favor of Thompson. The 26-year-old netminder has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 11 goals on 57 shots. Hill was spared the loss Tuesday as Vegas managed to tie the game before eventually falling in a shootout. His record stands at 8-3-1 with a .899 save percentage.