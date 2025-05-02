Hill made 29 saves Thursday in the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old netminder won his third straight start to secure Vegas' place in the second round. Hill has a 2.83 GAA and .880 save percentage through six starts to begin the team's postseason run, numbers which may have to improve if the Knights are going to get past the Oilers to reach the Western Conference Finals.