Hill stopped 13 of 15 shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Despite making his lowest save total in a complete game this season, Hill earned Sunday's win due to a strong defensive effort from Vegas in the second and third periods. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 9-8-3 record, a 3.03 GAA and an .869 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Over his past five appearances, which includes a blundered start against the Utah Mammoth, his overall play has improved with a 3-2-0 record, a 1.94 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hill is trending in the right direction and is a solid fantasy option in two-goalie formats for the time being.