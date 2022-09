Hill (lower body) is expected to be on the ice for Thursday's first day of training camp.

Hill was traded from the Sharks to the Golden Knights in August. The 26-year-old Hill is expected to have a chance to win a role on the Opening Night roster since Robin Lehner (hip) is out for the whole season and Laurent Brossoit (undisclosed) probably won't be ready to begin the season. Hill's main competition is Logan Thompson, who enters the year as the Golden Knights' presumptive starting goalie.