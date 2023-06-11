Hill stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

After fading late in Thursday's Game 3 loss, Hill stepped up to fend off the Panthers' third-period push Saturday. The win put the Golden Knights one shy of securing the Stanley Cup. Hill has a 10-4 record, a 2.11 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 15 playoff appearances. He's almost certainly going to start Game 5 on Tuesday thanks to his steady play since taking over for Laurent Brossoit (lower body) in the second round.