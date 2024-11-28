Hill will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday.
It appears the Golden Knights have gone back to alternating goalies -- this will be Hill's third start in six games. He has allowed exactly two goals in four straight outings, going 3-1-0 in that span. The Avalanche are a tough foe, and they are averaging 3.41 goals per game.
