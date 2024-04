Hill (undisclosed) doesn't have a timetable in place for his return to the lineup, according to SinBin Vegas.

Hill hasn't resumed skating with his teammates, so there was no update on his status Monday. He is poised to miss his fifth straight contest versus Vancouver on Tuesday. Hill has posted a record of 18-10-2 this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 32 appearances. Vegas will continue to lean on Logan Thompson for starts during Hill's absence.