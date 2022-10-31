Hill stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Hill turned in a strong outing, though he faced half as many shots as Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Through four starts, Hill has given up just seven goals, and he's a perfect 4-0-0 on the year. Still, he's arguably been outplayed by Logan Thompson, who already has two shutouts in six starts while facing mostly tougher opponents. It's a good problem for the Golden Knights to have as they navigate the schedule without veteran Robin Lehner (hip). The Golden Knights will look to take their success on the road, beginning with Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.