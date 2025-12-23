Hill (lower body) is still considered week-to-week, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill was labeled week-to-week back in late October, and it seems that status hasn't changed over a two-month span. At this point, fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect the 29-year-old netminder to return before mid-January. Even once cleared to play, Hill's status as the No. 1 backstop in Vegas may be in question now that Carter Hart has been added to the squad.