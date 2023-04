Hill (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus LA, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has resumed skating though, so he's at least making progress. The 26-year-old goaltender has a 16-7-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in 27 outings this season. Laurent Brossoit is expected to start Thursday while Jonathan Quick is set to serve as the backup.