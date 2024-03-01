Hill made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Boston grabbed an early lead with three goals in less than three minutes during the first period, and while Hill rallied enough to give his team a chance to mount a comeback, Vegas eventually fell short. The 27-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five starts and looked shaky in one relief appearance during that stretch as well, posting a 4.10 GAA and .881 save percentage since Feb. 12. Hill could find himself falling into a timeshare with Logan Thompson if he doesn't right his ship soon.