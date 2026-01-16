Hill stopped 23 of 28 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Hill was playing in his first game in nearly three months after battling a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old gave up three goals within the first 10 minutes, but the Maple Leafs' offense lost its touch when William Nylander (lower body) exited the contest. The Golden Knights were able to battle back, giving Hill a win in his return. He's now 2-0-2 on the season, but he's allowed 15 goals on 117 shots (.872 save percentage). It may take a few games for Hill to fully shake off the rust, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him share the crease with Akira Schmid. Vegas hosts Nashville on Saturday.