Hill stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Hill allowed a pair of goals to Matt Boldy but was otherwise solid in the playoff opener. The 28-year-old Hill is a Stanley Cup-winning goalie from 2023, so he knows what it takes to win in the postseason. This was his fourth straight win and his ninth victory in his last 11 outings, so he's also in great form at the right time of the year. Akira Schmid and Ilya Samsonov are unlikely to see much, if any, playing time in the playoffs.