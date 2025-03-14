Hill agreed to terms on a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.

Hill has featured in four of the Knights' last six contests in which he posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.03 GAA. The 28-year-old netminder has already set new personal bests in games played (39), wins (24) and shutouts (four) this season and should be able to add to those totals heading into the final weeks of the season. With this extension, Hill figures to be the No. 1 option in Vegas for the foreseeable future -- especially with Ilya Samsonov set to hit free agency this summer.