Hill (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Henderson on a conditioning stint.

Hill last played on March 7, stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers. Hill is 16-7-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. There are only three games remaining on the Golden Knights' schedule and the hope is that Hill could play in one of the last two games next week.