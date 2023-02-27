Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start in Colorado on Monday.
Hill returned to the lineup Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas as Laurent Brossoit's backup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. He has a 14-5-1 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 23 appearances. Hill, who has won his past three starts, could see plenty of action this week due to injuries to netminders Logan Thompson (lower body) and Brossoit (lower body).
