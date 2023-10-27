Hill is expected to start at home against Chicago on Friday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is 4-0-0 with a 1.73 GAA and a .934 save percentage in four contests this season. He faced the Blackhawks on Friday, saving 21 of 24 shots in a 5-3 victory. Chicago is tied for 30th offensively with an average of just 2.00 goals per game this year.