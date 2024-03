Hill will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Blue Jackets, SinBin Vegas reports.

Hill has surrendered seven goals on 56 shots (.875 save percentage) during his two-game losing skid. He has a 17-10-2 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 31 appearances. Columbus ranks 25th in the league with 2.87 goals per contest this campaign.