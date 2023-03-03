Hill will patrol the home crease Friday against New Jersey, Vince Sapienza of Fox 5 News reports.

Hill is coming off a 24-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He has a 15-6-1 record this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 25 appearances. The Devils sit fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per game.