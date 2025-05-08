Hill is expected to start at home against Edmonton for Game 2 on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill stopped 24 of 28 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. He hasn't stood out in the postseason, posting a 4-3 record, 3.01 GAA and .876 save percentage across seven outings. Edmonton leads the league in playoff goals per game with 4.43.
