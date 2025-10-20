Hill will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Monday, per SinBin Vegas.

Hill is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 6-1 win over Calgary. He has a 1-0-2 record this season while stopping 75 of the 85 shots he has faced. Carolina has won five straight games to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and the team ranks first in the league with 4.60 goals per game.