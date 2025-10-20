Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Hurricanes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Monday, per SinBin Vegas.
Hill is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 6-1 win over Calgary. He has a 1-0-2 record this season while stopping 75 of the 85 shots he has faced. Carolina has won five straight games to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and the team ranks first in the league with 4.60 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Pours cold water on Flames•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Available Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Not starting Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Hurt in first period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Guarding goal Tuesday•