Hill is slated to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill has a 14-3-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .933 save percentage over 20 outings in 2023-24. He'll attempt to rebound after allowing four goals on 28 shots in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Monday. The Hurricanes are a great team, but they visited Arizona on Friday and have a 14-11-1 record on the road this season, which could give Hill an easier time with them than usual.