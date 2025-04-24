Hill is expected to start on the road against Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday, per Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now.

Hill allowed four goals on just 16 shots en route to a 5-2 loss against the Wild in Game 2 on Tuesday, which evened the first-round series at 1-1. He had a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 outings during the 2024-25 regular season. Minnesota finished the regular season 25th in goals per game with 2.74.