Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against Detroit.

Hill has surrendered 13 goals on 99 shots during his three-game losing skid. In 27 appearances this season, he has registered a 15-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league with 3.43 goals per contest this campaign.