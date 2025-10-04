Hill is set to defend the home crease for Friday's preseason game against San Jose, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is set to make his third appearance of the preseason after stopping 25 of 28 shots across his first two games. The 29-year-old had a 32-13-5 record, 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage in 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He's set to open the upcoming campaign as Vegas' No. 1 goaltender.