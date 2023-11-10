Hill is expected to guard the home net against San Jose on Friday, per SinBin.vegas.
Hill has a 6-1-1 record, 1.97 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight contests this season. He suffered his first regulation defeat of the campaign Wednesday, allowing three goals on 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to LA. The Sharks are by far the worst team in the NHL offensively with 1.31 goals per game, though San Jose has won its last two contests.
