Hill will patrol the home blue paint against the Canucks on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has dropped back-to-back games in overtime, and he has just one win in his last six outings. The 29-year-old has conceded 17 goals on 112 shots (.848 save percentage) while going 1-3-2 during that time. The Golden Knights should have plenty of motivation to put forth a strong effort Monday, as it will be their first game playing in front of new bench boss John Tortorella. The Canucks, for their part, have lost five games in a row.