Hill was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's road game versus Winnipeg.
Hill has won his past outings, having stopped 51 of 53 shots. He has a 7-2-1 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Hill has a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Jets this year, with only three goals against on 52 shots.
